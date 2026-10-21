Pickens police fundraising to honor teacher
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — The Pickens Police Department is marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by raising funds for Pickens Elementary in honor of a teacher who died earlier this year after a battle with the disease.
School resource officer Ashley Anderson discussed the fundraising effort with the Courier on Oct. 14. She and other officers had been staffing a
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