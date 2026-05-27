Pickens police host Memorial Day ceremony

By Rocky Nimmons

Publisher

rnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Pickens Police Department, led by Chief Randal Beach, held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Sunrise Cemetery on Monday, bringing the community together for a solemn and dignified time of remembrance.

More than 100 people gathered beneath clear morning skies as the ceremony honored the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. The program featured the Battlefield Cross Ceremony — a powerful tribute symbolizing the courage, loss and legacy of fallen service members.

Attendees stood shoulder to shoulder in unity as

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