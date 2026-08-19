Pickens police to team with Gabby Petito Foundation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A local law enforcement agency and a local organization for survivors of domestic violence are teaming up to bring the Gabby Petito Foundation to Pickens this fall.

Since 2021, the Gabby Petito Foundation has been committed to “driving real change in the fight against domestic violence and missing persons,” according to its website.

The foundation is named after and works in memory of

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