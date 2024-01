By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens principal Jeff Duncan is set to move to a new role within the School District of Pickens County after being named the next Assistant Superintendent for Human Resource Services on Monday by the SDPC Board of Trustees.

“Mr. Duncan brings a tremendous set of knowledge and skills to this position,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login