Pickens Rec spring volleyball and soccer signups underway

PICKENS — Spring soccer and volleyball registration is being taken now through Jan. 29 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify and will only be taken the first three weeks of the registration period, Jan. 4-22.

In soccer, the following coed age divisions are offered: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Depending on size of

