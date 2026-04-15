Pickens resident says she was falsely linked to altered emails

PICKENS — A Pickens resident says her name was falsely linked to altered emails pertaining to Pickens City Council last year, which led her to be referred to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for investigation.

Pam Winters asked for “the truth” during the citizens comment portion of city council’s April 13 meeting.

She said she’d been “paying attention and gathering information for four very long

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login