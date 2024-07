PICKENS — After a soft launch, The Downlow is licensed to serve.

On Friday night, owner, Tiffany Orcena cut the ribbon on Pickens only speakeasy vibe bar. The Downlow serves local wine, beer and moonshine along with small bites and is located at 205 E. Main Street. Pickens.

The speakeasy is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. and Sundays from 12-4 p.m.