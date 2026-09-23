Pickens student killed in accident

PICKENS — The community is in mourning after a Pickens High School student lost his life in a utility terrain vehicle accident on Sunday.

Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as 16-year-old Cruz Evatt Ellenburg of Marietta.

Wilson said he and chief deputy coroner Marsha Alexander responded to the area of 244 Dalton Road for a motor vehicle accident.

“The collision involved a UTV that went off the roadway on private property and rolled over,” Wilson said in a release.

The driver was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the

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