Pickens supports SCDOT Main Street proposal

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens city leaders have been asked to formally endorse the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s proposed plans for a “road diet” on Main Street.

Officials discussed the matter during Pickens City Council’s special called work session on May 6.

“They’re going to reduce it from four lanes to two travel lanes with a center median and

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