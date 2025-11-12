Pickens sweeps Bishop England for 18th volleyball championship

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — Having dropped just one set on its way to the Class 4A volleyball state championship, the Pickens High School volleyball team prepared for possibly its biggest challenge yet with the title on the line against the Bishop England Battling Bishops on Saturday.

The Bishops, the national leader in volleyball state championships according to the South Carolina High School League, failed to provide much of a challenge for Pickens as the Blue Flame swept the Bishops 3-0 in straight sets to secure Pickens’ 18th volleyball state championship in school history.

“I’m just trying to let this soak in and realize what just happened,” Pickens head coach Mellie Crumpton said after the win. “We are a solid all-around team and we have grit. Our word for tonight was relentless. I told them to be relentless, and that’s what we came out and did.”

The championship win was the second straight for the Blue Flame — their first back-to-back titles since 2013-14.

“Honestly, I’ve just been praying the whole season that we would make it back,” Pickens senior setter Lily Clarkson said. “We just had to believe and trust in God’s plan, and that’s exactly what we did.”

While the Blue Flame had 17 championships to their name before the match against the Bishops, they had never won two straight at the Class 4A level, something Crumpton said motivated the team as they took on the Bishops.

“Since we found we could make history, it’s like we hit another gear,” Crumpton said. “There’s so much history here at Pickens, so I told them ‘Why not us? Let’s be a part of that history,’ and they just came out and took care of business.”

Those back-to-back to championships also provide bragging rights for Clarkson, whose sister, Faith, and mother, Pamela, both won state championships with the Blue Flame volleyball team.

“I’ve already bragged some,” Clarkson said after the match. “My mom still has two in 3A and 4A, but I’ve got two 4As, so it feels pretty good.”

The Blue Flame came out of the gate firing, building an 8-3 lead early in the opening set behind kills from Kaci Gillespie and Chesney Yates. The Blue Flame went on another big run with Krysta Bennefield serving, scoring six straight points as they ran away with the opening set, 25-16.

The Bishops responded to start the second set as Jules Gallo and Kate Cochran each had two aces, allowing Bishop England to build an early 5-1 lead. Yates and the Blue Flame responded, though, with the senior outside hitter willing her team back ahead 12-9 with six kills and two blocks.

￼ “She’s been such a blessing for us this year,” Crumpton said of Yates. “She stayed mentally tough, and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Pickens kept up the intensity, scoring nine straight points as the standout Pickens defense led by senior libero Natalie Hunter kept the Bishops off the board before the Blue Flame ultimately took the set 25-16.

Once again, the Bishops came out strong to build a lead in the third set, but Pickens refused to drop the set, working its way back from a five-point deficit to regain the lead. Leading 24-22, Clarkson served her final point for the Blue Flame and picked up her final assist on a kill from Yates as the Blue Flame secured the set, 25-22, and the 3-0 victory.

Playing her final match for Crumpton and Pickens, Clarkson was overcome with emotion after the win.

“There’s nothing like our connection,” Clarkson said through tears. “She’s like my second mom. It’s going to be tough going on without her, but I know she’s going to keep having success.”

Losing Clarkson and the rest of the Blue Flame senior class including Bennefield, Hunter, Yates and Braylyn Williams hit hard for Crumpton as well, as she had coached the group since her days at Pickens Middle School before the taking the head job at the high school in 2022.

“That group is really special to me, because I’ve had them since seventh grade,” Crumpton said. “I have a huge bond with them, and that really helped us. … For them to win two back to back and leave with a state championship, I couldn’t have asked for anything better for them.”

While the Blue Flame will miss their senior class next season, the expectation remains the same, and Gillespie hopes she can lead the team to a third straight state championship for the first time since 2006.

“It’s always the expectation.” Gillespie said after Saturday’s win.