Pickens to hold inaugural bluegrass event in the fall

PICKENS — The City of Pickens will launch a new downtown bluegrass jam series this fall aimed at celebrating Appalachian music, supporting local businesses and drawing visitors to Main Street.

The series, called “Pickin’ in Pickens,” will feature informal bluegrass jam sessions throughout downtown rather than scheduled stage performances. Musicians will gather at participating businesses to play traditional bluegrass music in a format that

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