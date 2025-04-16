Pickens to host 41st Azalea Festival

PICKENS — The beloved Pickens Azalea Festival is back for its 41st year, welcoming visitors to downtown Pickens next weekend.

The festival will run from April 25–26 for a weekend packed with artisan vendors, live music, food trucks and family fun—all while supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

This year’s festival is partnered with the South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame, showcasing four Hall of Fame inductees as part of the entertainment lineup. On Friday, April 25, the festival kicks off at 6 p.m. with the fan-favorite cruise-in, featuring

