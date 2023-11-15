Pickens United plans for future

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — For the last seven years, quarterly Pickens United meetings have sought to bring elected officials on the municipal, county and state levels into the same room with members of other groups to discuss and work on issues.

The brainchild of Rep. Neal Collins, the group has been meeting since 2016 “as a way to open up communication,” Collins said.

“When I first started, our school board had a little dysfunction going on,” he said. “Our first meeting was about

