Pickens Village library hosts meet the Mayor

PICKENS — The Pickens Village Library gave community members the opprotunity to learn about upcoming initiatives and share their thoughts and ideas for the future of the City of Pickens with the recently elected city council and Mayor Isaiah Scipio on Monday night.

The event saw people from around Pickens greet and learn more about the Picken City Council, which saw four new members elected last November.

The event also saw the reunion of Scipio with John Jones, his former coach from his time at South Carolina State University.