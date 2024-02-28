Pickens woman sentenced for meth trafficking

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A local woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Melanie Cromer McClain, 50, was found guilty on Feb. 7 of a third offense of trafficking between 10 and 28 grams of meth, 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release.

Testimony and evidence at trial established that on the night of Oct. 20, 2021, McClain was driving a vehicle on Hester Store Road when

