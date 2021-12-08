Picture Perfect

The Daniel Lions pulled away in the second half to beat Camden 45-20 on Friday and wrap up their second consecutive state championship and second perfect season in a row. The victory marked the first time the Lions had taken back-to-back state titles since 1991-92. Above, Daniel defenders Carson Chasteen, left, and Brodey Conn celebrate after a big play against the Bulldogs. At right, Daniel coach Jeff Fruster holds up the championship trophy after the victory. To read more about the game and see more photos scroll down to the Courier’s final Football Frenzy section of the season. Photos by Carl Ackerman/Courtesy The Journal