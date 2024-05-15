Planning Commission denies RV park application
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY – The Pickens County Planning Commission voted Monday to deny an application for a 25-site RV Park on Mile Creek Road.
The commission had previously denied the land use approval application in March.
Pickens County Planning Director Trad Julian said the 6-acre site is served by Mile Creek Road, Love and Care Road and Mountain View Church Road.
“This proposal meets all the USDO standards,” he said.
The proposal has also received cursory approval
