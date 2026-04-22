Planting Freedom

Liberty tree planted at County Courthouse

By Lynda Abegg

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — In 1776, the pot of liberty was being stirred in the shade of a lofty elm tree in Boston. It had been planted in 1646 and was nearly 120 years old by the time the American Revolution began. Because it was on the main road leading in and out of Boston, it became a popular meeting place for the Sons of Liberty. It became known as The Liberty Tree.

In order to commemorate our nation’s 250th anniversary, the Pickens County 250 Committee (PC250) and the city of Pickens, resolved to plant, not only a Liberty Tree, but also a Patriot Tree, on the front lawn of the Pickens County Courthouse.

Ron Masters presided as Master of Ceremonies. He reminded us that each

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