Play to open in Liberty Thursday

LIBERTY — A play opening Thursday at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center tells the story of “actual people who did incredible things,” co-director Breann Griffin-Nicholson said.

“The Hiding Place” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, she said.

The play is the story of Corrie ten Boom and her family, Griffin-Nicholson said.

“She and her father and her sister hid Jews during the Holocaust in their home,” she said.

The family lived above Corrie’s father’s watch shop, which was the family business for more

