Police chief resigns after fight

Reports: Whitten used racial slurs during June 10 incident at Mile Creek landing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten resigned on Thursday after allegations he hurled racial slurs during a fight at a Six Mile park earlier this month.

Whitten had been placed on administrative leave earlier in the week while an internal investigation was conducted following an incident he was involved in at Mile Creek County Park on June 10.

According to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office incident reports, three deputies were

