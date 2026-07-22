Police: Ex-preschool employee charged with soliciting minor

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A now-former employee of a local preschool has been arrested on multiple charges including criminal solicitation of a minor, according to police records.

Heather Nicole Hill was arrested on Friday, according to police records.

She is charged with eight counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18 and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, according to records.

A surety bond of $10,000 was set for each count.

Upstate news outlets reported that Hill was employed at

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