Police: Man charged in ATV driver’s death

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A man faces charges after a wreck with an ATV Friday night that left an Easley man dead.

Pickens County chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as Kyle Thornall, 37, of Old Vinland School Road in Easley.

The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, on Farrs Bridge Road at the intersection with Old Vinland School Road North,

