By David Ferrara

Courtesy The Journal

dferrara@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — A suspect has been identified in a downtown Clemson bar fight that led to a man being airlifted to a Greenville hospital Feb. 19.

Julian Tristen Mackenzi Garren, 23, is charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery, according to a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login