Police seeking driver in deadly hit and run

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking a driver involved in a fatal hit and run last week.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Jackie Jerome Cumbow, 47, of Arrow Ridge Drive in Easley.

The collision occurred at 1 a.m. Nov. 24 on U.S. Highway 178 near Knoll Street, about a mile south of Liberty, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller.

Cumbow was driving a 2014 moped east on U.S. 178 when a vehicle struck the moped from behind, causing him to be ejected, Miller said.

The second vehicle then left the scene, he said.

Cumbow was pronounced dead at the scene and died of

