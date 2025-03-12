Police: Woman killed newborn

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman has been charged with murder after police say she stabbed her newborn baby to death as she gave birth on Friday.

“I have been doing this for two and a half decades and I have never seen anything this gruesome,” Easley Police Chief Brandon Liner said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve never seen anything this bad.”

An T. Ngo, 31, has been charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.

An arrest warrant alleges Ngo stabbed the newborn repeatedly with a metal letter opener during and after the

