Porter announces Pickens Mayoral bid

PICKENS — Longtime Pickens city councilwoman Lois Porter has officially announced her intention to run for the seat of Mayor in Pickens.

“I feel my professional experience qualifies me to run for this position,” Porter said.

Porter was employed by City of Pickens for 21 years, working in billing and customer service.

After retirement, she was elected and has served as a Pickens City Council member

