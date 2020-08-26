Praying all goes well

With the children of Pickens County stepping across the threshold of a schoolhouse this week for the first time since March, we have entered a potentially dangerous phase of the new abnormal of 2020.

Everyone will have a mask on at school, at least when they’re within 6 feet of someone else — presumably. That’s what the state Department of Education requires. But these are kids.

While they’re jumping around outside at recess, with masks off, the coronavirus may also be happily jumping around — from one kid to another, I’m afraid.

The schedule the school district came up with for the first six weeks made very little sense to me when I saw it, although I think I understand the concept a little better after talking with a district spokesman about it. But it still seems more risky than what Greenville

You must be logged in to view this content.