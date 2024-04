By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS COUNTY – An event this Saturday gives Pickens County residents an opportunity to get rid of unwanted, unneeded and expired prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors two National Prescription Drug Take Back Day every year, in April and October.

The Spring 2024 event will be held from 10am-2pm,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login