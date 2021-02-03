Prisma says vaccine supply ‘extremely low’
By Brian Graves
Courtesy The Journal
graves@upstatetoday.com
UPSTATE — Although Prisma Health hit a milestone of administering 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the health system is reporting an “extremely low” vaccine supply that isn’t unique to South Carolina.
In a news release Monday, Prisma Health announced it had administered the most Pfizer vaccinations of any health provider in South Carolina since the vaccine was made available in mid-December. That number would be nearly
