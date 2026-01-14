Prisma staff encourage early testing for flu

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — Prisma Health staff encourage the public to get tested for the flu soon after they notice symptoms.

Prisma Health has facilities in South Carolina and Tennessee, and according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures shared by senior media relations coordinator Sandy Dees on Jan. 8, state season flu activity is increasing in most areas of the country,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login