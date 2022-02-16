Program to give away gun locks

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A Pickens County pilot program aims to help local veterans who may be considering dying by suicide.

Last year, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention announced Pickens County was selected as one of 10 locations nationwide to participate in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Crisis Intercept Mapping for Service Members, Veterans and their Families for Suicide

