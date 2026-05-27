Project School Pantry aims to feed kids, families

EASLEY — A nonprofit is seeking additional sponsors to help feed children and families in the area.

Flipped Out Investments owner Brandy Hancock spoke with the Courier on Friday. She is one of Project School Pantry’s board members.

The project grew out of a food pantry outside the Flipped Out Investments office in Easley.

“The idea kind of formed back in November of 2025,” through herself,

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