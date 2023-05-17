Proposed new Easley budget has millage hike

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The proposed city of Easley fiscal year 2023-24 budget contains a three-mill increase.

Easley City Council held first reading of the budget during its May 8 meeting.

Interim city administrator Tommy Holcombe presented the proposed $25,739,334 budget.

“Staff started working on this in January and have worked very hard to get to where we’re at,”

