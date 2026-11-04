Protecting America’s AI advantage

President Donald Trump has said that whoever wins the race in artificial intelligence, or AI, wins. And he’s right. The country that leads in AI will have a major advantage in business, technology and military strength.

But to understand why this race matters, you first need to understand what makes AI work.

The backbone of this technology is built on powerful computer chips. Think of these chips as the engines that make AI work. The more powerful the chips,

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