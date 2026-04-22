Protecting our precious resources

Every Earth Day, we are reminded to reflect on the natural resources that define our communities and the responsibility we share in protecting them.

In Pickens County, we are especially fortunate. From our mountains and woodlands to our lakes and scenic corridors, our natural environment is not just a backdrop to our lives. It is central to who we are as a people and as a community.

Over the past seven years, Pickens County has taken deliberate steps to renew and strengthen its commitment to preserving our natural heritage. These efforts reflect a shared vision among county council, staff and engaged citizens who understand that

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login