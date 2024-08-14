Public input ‘critical’ for Easley development standards
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — As Easley officials and staff work to develop a unified development ordinance, officials say public engagement and input will be key.
Rico Giani, senior planning associate with MRB Group, gave a presentation to the Easley Planning Commission at its July 16 meeting.
“I’m a city planner on the private side, working with the city of Easley to do an
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login