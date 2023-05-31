Public meeting this week on development standards

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A public meeting will be held this week to discuss proposed updates to the county’s Unified Development Standards Ordinance.

The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.

County administrator Ken Roper discussed the meeting during a Facebook Live video posted Friday.

“This public meeting is about the challenges of growth that we’re seeing in Pickens County,” he said. “It’s no secret that we’re dealing with requests, day after day on the county side, for new houses, new apartments, new developments. The cities here in the county are seeing it as well.”

