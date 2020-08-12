Publix bottle attack ends in man’s arrest

CLEMSON — A 29-year-old Easley man was arrested after police allege he hit another man over the head with a champagne bottle last week, sparking a series of lifesaving events at Publix on Tiger Boulevard in Clemson.

Brandon Christopher Odonald, of Forest Park Drive, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and shoplifting. Odonald was being held on a combined $20,000 surety bond at the Pickens County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Clemson police responded to a shoplifting incident around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 4 and eventually found a victim who required CPR from a nearby pharmacist after being hit in the head with a bottle of champagne, according to an incident report.

Store surveillance footage showed the victim being struck in the head by Odonald using a bottle of champagne, according to the report, and the pharmacist did not find a pulse on the victim but was able to successfully revive the victim through CPR.

Officers found Odonald at Foothills Community Care with a bottle of the same brand of champagne used to hit the victim in his hand after multiple calls came in about someone being in the roadway along U.S. Highway 123, according to the report.

Odonald also tried to hit a manager with the bottle before exiting the store, the report said.

EMS took the victim to the hospital for treatment, the report said. The victim’s condition was not released.

Publix has placed Odonald on trespass notice.