Pumpkintown musician Lilly Anne makes her mark on bluegrass world

PUMPKINTOWN — A talented young Pickens County musician is enjoying her second consecutive week at the top of the bluegrass charts.

Lilly Anne Svrlinga’s single “False Hearted Rose” remains the No. 1 song on David Pugh’s Mountain Bluegrass Top 12 Singles chart for the week of Sept. 14. The recording has spent five weeks on the chart and now holds the top position for a second straight week.

The accomplishment is another milestone in what has already been an impressive musical journey for the 16-year-old singer, songwriter, guitarist and banjo player from Pumpkintown.

Growing up in a small country community, Lilly Anne spends her days working in the garden,

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