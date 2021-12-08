Quilt raffle fundraiser

A cross-stitched flower quilt measuring 72 inches by 94 inches is being raffled by the fiber arts program at Hagood Community Center. The cross-stitch squares were donated in the fall of 2018 by an anonymous donor. Throughout 2019, quilters met to hand-stitch the quilt. The project leader was Lucy Harward, who has since passed away. The quilt is the first one completed by Lucy’s Granger Fiber Arts Quilting Bee. The lucky winner will be drawn during lunch at the center on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be obtained at the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until noon.