Quilt raffle set to end Dec. 21

This quilt, which is being raffled off as a fundraiser, was completed by the Granger Fiber Arts quilters at the Hagood Community Center in Pickens during 2022. The blue and white quilt was machine pieced, hand marked and hand quilted on a quilt frame in the fiber arts room at the center. The quilt measures 60 inches by 70 inches. The Ohio Star is a traditional pattern. It is a nine-patch quilt block made with five plain squares and four quarter-square triangle units. The eight points form a star. The pattern has been used since 1803, when Ohio became a state. Tickets for the quilt raffle are $2 each or three for $5. The drawing will be held in the Hagood Community Center dining room during lunch on Wednesday, Dec. 21.