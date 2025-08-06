Races set in municipal elections

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY – Filing has officially closed for all but one of the municipal races this November.

Candidate filing closed at noon on Friday, August 1 for races in the Cities of Easley, Liberty, Pickens and the Towns of Central, Norris and Six Mile.

In Easley, incumbent Denise Davidson will face challenger April Searcy for the Ward 1 Seat on Easley City Council.

Incumbent Easley City Councilman David Jones filed for re-election for the Ward 4 seat and will face Chris Clark.

Bob Fedder and Hilary Koster will face each other for the Ward 6 Seat. Incumbent Jim

