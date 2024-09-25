Ray Wilson is running for seat on Pickens City Council

PICKENS — Pickens Resident, Ray Wilson, has announced his candidacy for Pickens City Council. He is running to fill the 36 Month Unexpired Term.

Wilson and family have lived in Pickens County since 2000 and moved into the city of Pickens in 2021. Wilson and wife, Stephanie, combined have two sons, one daughter and two grandsons. Wilson is originally from West Virginia. In 1995 Wilson was promoted to Operations

