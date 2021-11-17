Rec center to be named for former director

PICKENS — The Pickens Recreation Center will soon bear the name of a woman who worked for the recreation department for more than 25 years.

During a special called meeting Monday night, Pickens City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution renaming the center the Cheri Terrapin Anthony Recreation Center.

Anthony retired as Pickens Recreation Department director earlier this year.

A 1983 graduate of Limestone College, Anthony began working at the Pickens Recreation Department in 1995 and became director in 1998.

In 2018, Anthony won the S.C. Athletic Programs Branch Professional of the Year award. In 2019, the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association named Anthony its state merit award winner.

City administrator Philip Trotter said the city’s recreation committee will establish a three-person subcommittee that will oversee creation of the center’s new sign, including size and location, “identifying the Pickens Recreation Center under its new name.”

The rec committee will select a contractor to build the new sign, based upon the recommendations of the subcommittee, he said.

Serving as home court to countless youth athletes on successful rec sports squads in Pickens since its opening in 2005, the Pickens Recreation Center is located at 545 Sangamo Road.