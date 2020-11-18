Rec funds to help improve Bruce Field

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens officials are closer to meeting a goal of having the Doodle Trail extend to the Bruce Field complex, thanks to county recreation funds.

On Friday, County Councilman Wes Hendricks presented city officials with a check for $99,720.54 to fund enhancements at the field.

Hendricks said the project is an ideal use for recreation funds.

“That’s what it’s supposed to go for,” he said. “Having come through the system here, I know what it

You must be logged in to view this content.