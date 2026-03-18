Recall: Rice products may contain glass

A recent food recall for one manufacturer includes a list of fried rice, ramen and dumpling products that is 23 pages long. The list covers lot numbers and production dates going back many months. With 50 items per page, that comes to 1,100 items. The problem? They all might have glass in them.

The additional concern? They were sold under several brand names, including as the house brand

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