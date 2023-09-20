Recognized

SDPC reveals award winners

PICKENS — Two employees of the School District of Pickens County (SDPC) were honored for their service earlier this month at the SDPC’s 2023 Support Employee and Teacher of the Year Banquet.

Kim Wilson, a teacher at Ambler Elementary, and Chris McConnell, Coordinator of Grounds for the Operations department in the SDPC, were announced as the winners of the 2023-2024 School District of Pickens County Teacher of the Year and SDPC Support Employee of the Year at the banquet on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to a release from the District, Wilson is a valuable member of the

