Recording history

Pickens Chamber holds annual awards banquet

By Rocky Nimmons

Publisher

rnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet on Thursday, March 26, at Tavern 53 inside the Pickens Golf Club, bringing together chamber members, business owners, and community leaders for an evening of recognition and fellowship.

The banquet offered attendees the chance to enjoy a night out, network with fellow professionals, and celebrate the presentation of the chamber’s annual awards.

Each year, the highlight of the event is the presentation of the Duke Energy Citizenship Award, one of the chamber’s most distinguished honors. This year’s award was presented to Pickens author and historian Charles Hood, recognized for outstanding community service and a lifelong commitment to preserving the history of the Pickens community.

The 2026 Chamber Business of the Year award was presented to Upcountry Fiber, the company that, in partnership with Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, has played a key role in expanding high‑speed internet access to rural areas throughout Pickens County.

The Vault, a newly restored event venue on Main Street, received the award for Best Restoration of the Year. The business completely renovated the former bank building at the corner of Main Street and U.S. 178, transforming it into one of the most striking and beautifully updated structures in downtown Pickens.

The honor of Best New Business was awarded to The Farmhouse Deli, recognized for its early success and positive impact on the local business community.

The chamber’s final award of the evening, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, was presented to Ivy Michel for her dedicated efforts in promoting the chamber and supporting its mission throughout the community.