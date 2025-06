CENTRAL — The public is encouraged to attend and support: The Swearing in of US Army Recruits on the Army’s 250th birthday on Sat, Jun 14, from 4-6 p.m. at the Semper Fi Barn, 3114 Smith Memorial Highway, Central. Family members and veterans are the honored guests. Birthday cake and hamburgers served after this 20-minute ceremony. For more info, call Tom @864-643-9197 or email: semperfibarn@gmail.com