Red Devils fall at state

COLUMBIA — Looking to win its first state championship in 40 years, the Liberty High School volleyball team traveled to Columbia on Saturday to take on Philip Simmons High School in the Class 2A volleyball state title match.

The Red Devils fell behind 2-0 in the match but rallied with a dominant third set to keep their state title hopes alive. Liberty was within two points late in the fourth set, only for the Iron Horses to score four straight points to take the

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